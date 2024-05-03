Every single look Zendaya has ever worn to the Met Gala.

This year, the 2024 Met Gala will take place on Tuesday, May 7 Australian time, with celebrities, designers and the world's most notable faces flocking to the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The evening will celebrate the Costume Institute's newest exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", showcasing 250 rare pieces including a Charles Frederick Worth gown from 1877.

The dress theme for the 2024 red carpet is "The Garden of Time", which was inspired by the exhibition.

This year will be hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth — so of course, all eyes will be on them to see how they interpret the theme.

While woman of the moment Zendaya has become a fashion icon over the past few years, she hasn't actually attended the Met Gala since 2019.

Let’s take a look back at every outfit she's ever worn.

2015 — "China: Through The Looking Glass".

Zendaya at the 2015 Met Gala. Image: Getty.