A strict seating chart and banned celebrities: What actually happens at the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is finally here.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest night in fashion has returned.

And yes, it's just as weird as we remember.

Kim Kardashian showed up in a black morphsuit resembling a dementor, Lil Nas X had multiple extravagant outfit changes, and Frank Ocean walked the red carpet with a... lime green baby.

But enough about the outfits. Because we have... questions.

Here are nine questions you had about the Met Gala, answered.

What is the Met Gala, anyway?

The Met Gala is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala.

The annual event marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the fashion exhibit, making the Met Gala one of the biggest fundraising nights in New York City.

What is the theme?

Each year's Met Gala focuses on the theme of that year's Costume Institute exhibition.

The theme for this year's exhibition is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", meaning Met Gala guests were encouraged to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion" as part of the official dress code.

"I’ve been really impressed by American designers' responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective," Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue.

"I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance."