A Hollywood producer called Sydney Sweeney 'ugly and untalented'. She just responded.

Without a doubt, Sydney Sweeney is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood right now.

From her unexpected rom-com blockbuster Anyone But You to her superhero pivot in Madame Web, and now a new horror movie, Immaculate, — which she's starring in and a producer on — Sweeney is everywhere.

But not everyone is a fan.

In a rather strange hill to die on, Hollywood producer Carol Baum has decided to declare that the Euphoria star is "not pretty" and "can’t act".

Errr, okay.

Baum — who is famed for her work on Father of the Bride and the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie — made the comments during a seminar in Pleasantville, New York, where she recounted a conversation with some acting students.

Image: Instagram/Carol Baum.