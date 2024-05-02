Every single look Rihanna has ever worn to the Met Gala.

Every year on the first Monday of May, the most famous people in the world gather on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate all things fashion, darling.

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night for both celebrities and onlookers, with the red carpet coming alive with intricate designs, hoards of photographers and pundits having their say about who wore what.

Read more: How to tune into the 2024 Met Gala in Australia.

There are always several key celebrities we wait with anticipation to arrive at the Met Gala, and nobody brings the sartorial shock and awe quite like our Bajan Queen, Rihanna.

Ahead of this year's Met Gala on May 7 Australian time, let’s take a look back at every outfit she's ever worn.

2007 - "Poiret: King Of Fashion".

Rihanna at the 2007 Met Gala. Image: Getty.