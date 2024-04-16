'Nothing makes sense now.' TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth has died, aged 36.

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth, best known for her celebrity blind items, has died at 36.

"My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform," her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, said via LinkedIn.

"Watch: Kyle Marisa Roth on Timothee and Kylie."



Video via TikTok @thekylemarisa_.

"Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now, and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another, please."

Kyle's sister, Lindsay, also announced the tragic news on Instagram, sharing with fans that the content creator died from unknown causes.

"As a family, we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honour her life," Lindsay wrote. "We don’t know what happened yet."

"So many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more," she continued. "She had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories."