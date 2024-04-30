We found a $25 Kmart dupe for the trending $227 bomber jacket.

Stop the press! Supermodel, founder of Rhode Skin and certified cool girl, Hailey Bieber, has been spotted wearing a $25 jacket from Kmart!

Ok, well... not exactly. It's actually a $227 sherpa jacket from Free People BUT Kmart has a bang-on dupe that'll save you a little over $200. Not bad eh?

Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | Coats. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The entrepreneur shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a lime green jacket with a pair of orange sunglasses, and because everything she touches turns to gold, people naturally wanted to know how they could replicate her look.

Enter Kmart with their fabulous dupes.

The Aussie store, which has previously created budget-friendly alternatives for the North Face Puffer Jacket and the famous DISSH pinstripe suit is at it again, and this time, they're selling their version of the Free People Hit The Slopes fleece jacket.

Hailey Bieber is a huge fan of the $227 Free People Hit The Slopes fleece jacket. Image: Instagram @haileybieber, Free People.