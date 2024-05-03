The one joke that should have never made it into The Fall Guy script.

Some jokes just shouldn't be made, and this is one of them.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's latest film, The Fall Guy, has received positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. However, there's one aspect that has left a bad taste.

Those who have watched the film aren't pleased with a particular joke that takes aim at the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In this action-comedy, a character played by Hannah Waddingham walks into a messy trailer and says to Blunt's character, "It's like Amber and Johnny were just in here."

For many, this scene felt inappropriate, especially given the ongoing issue of domestic violence affecting people worldwide.

"I know it's a brief throwaway line, but still not sure what was up with the domestic violence joke in The Fall Guy," said one user on X.