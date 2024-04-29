The 'man or bear' test that says everything about violence against women.

There is a theoretical question being asked across social media platforms at the moment; "would you rather be stuck in a forest with a man or a bear?"
It's women, of course, who are the focus of the trend. Overwhelmingly, they're picking the bear.
"It depends what man, but probably a bear," said one woman on TikTok.
"What I've heard about bears is they don't always attack you right, unless you f*** with them? So maybe a bear," said another.
Another woman on X wrote, "a bear because if it attacks me everyone will believe me."
"Nobody will ask what I was wearing if the bear kills me," said another.
What a sorry state of affairs we've found ourselves in. We live in a society where, with no other context other than 'man or bear,' women are feeling so unsafe around men they'd rather be left alone with a dangerous wild animal.
The feature image of this article is a sign being held by one of the 100,000 protesters who marched in Australia over the weekend protesting men's violence against women.
Women are being killed on average once a week. But recently, we saw nine women murdered across just 18 days. The problem appears to be escalating with 32 women killed already in 2024 according to What Were You Wearing.
