'It broke my dad's heart.' The one moment from I'm A Celebrity that deserves your attention.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! features the highest of highs and lowest of lows, as celebrities open up about the life moments that shaped them.

During the same episode where champion Paralympic swimmer, Ellie Cole, successfully taught comedian Stephen K. Amos to swim on his own — a beautiful moment that would warm the coldest of hearts — Ellie also opened up about being discriminated against and overlooked in professional sport because of her disability.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Brittany Hockley on Tuesday's episode, Ellie spoke about one of her first professional swimming competitions, recalling her excitement dwindling when she found out only the able-bodied swimmers' competitions were aired on television.

"It is like the show didn't start until we were finished. I didn't know why, I had to ask my parents 'why is it like this?' I remember it broke my dad's heart because he had to tell me it was because I have a disability," Ellie remembered.

Ellie saw this double standard as speaking to a larger problem. "Everything you see in sport reflects what we have in our society. It was like that everywhere — not just in sport."

The swimming icon went on to reveal that while she was nominated for Australian Junior Sports Person of the Year, she lost to an able-bodied swimmer. "They gave the award to [an Olympic] silver medallist," she said.

At the time, Ellie had just won four gold and four bronze medals at the London Paralympic Games.