The 'Vodka Vegetable Chocolate' theory will change the way you read books forever.

It is a truth universally acknowledged (at least by me) that the only diet worth following consists of vodka, chocolate, and vegetables.

I'm aware that such dietary requirements severely diminish my chances of being listed as anyone's fantasy dinner party guest. Instead, this diet sounds like the kind of nourishment an angry six-year-old would demand of a frazzled parent.

An angry six-year-old with a penance for hard liquor and the spirit of a 'wellness influencer', at least.

However, this has nothing to do with items you toss in your shopping trolley and everything to do with a theory that shapes the way you look at books, and how you recommend them.

I love books with a passion so deep that if I were ever to aim those feelings towards an actual human being, they would instantly recoil from me with fear so overwhelming that the plot of Fatal Attraction would look like a nursery rhyme in comparison.

But the hard truth is, not all books are for all times (or all people).

Now, in the more advanced years of my life, I have made peace with the idea that my 'book diet' cannot be determined by what's topping the bestseller list, being shared across Instagram pages, or even by a recommendation that just tells me what the book is about instead of how it will make me feel.

A pressing issue that led me to develop the 'Vodka Vegetable Chocolate' book theory and then force this practice onto my loved ones, to varying degrees of acceptance, over the years.

Here's how it works.

Vodka Books = Books that elicit feelings of dizzying excitement and sometimes fear. Best consumed all in one hit, and not on a school night, as they'll keep you all night and leave you with a bit of a hangover the next day. A highly enjoyable part of your diet, but not something you necessarily feel like consuming every day.