'Men, if you're not part of the domestic violence solution, you're part of the problem.'





This story discusses domestic violence and sexual assault.

It's been a horrific time for Australian women.

First came the mass stabbing of six people — five of them women — at the Bondi Junction shopping centre.

Then the judgment in Bruce Lehrmann's failed defamation case against Network Ten, in which he was found, on the balance of probabilities, to have raped Brittany Higgins.

It's completely unacceptable that so many women are feeling unsafe in our country.

Men of Australia, cultural change starts with you: if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem. The first thing you can do is start a conversation with women in your lives about this.

I recently had such a conversation with my sister, Jess*, whose permission I have to share this story. She was sexually assaulted in 1996. It crushed her for years. After reporting it to police, justice was finally done some 19 years later when another brave young woman came forward.

With the help of a DNA sample, the hard-working police collected enough evidence to charge the perpetrator, who faced trial, was found guilty, and got the jail sentence he deserved. Jess's bravery inspired other witnesses to come forward, increasing his term to 21 years and keeping other women safe from this unremorseful rapist.

Impotent to lift her bone-eating grief we all shared, our parents and siblings despaired at their daughter and sister being robbed of a decade of what should have been the prime of her life.