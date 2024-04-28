HOROSCOPES: You're getting a beauty boost this week, Taurus.

Mars jumps into your money zone starting Wednesday, pushing you to get serious about your budget and saving. But Venus wants to throw a wrench in those plans, tempting you to splurge. Life's all about balance, though, so treat yourself to a small indulgence this week while cutting back where you can. Keep it sensible and aim to balance spending and saving. This week's approach lets you manage your finances without missing out on life's pleasures.

POWER DAY Monday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

