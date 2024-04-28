HOROSCOPES: You're getting a beauty boost this week, Taurus.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 28. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Mars entering your sign on Wednesday is like a fresh wind at your back. You're filled with energy and motivation, making your to-do list seem manageable. This is a welcome change after the sluggishness you felt during Mercury's retrograde. Take this burst of productivity and run with it, but don't sprint. Mars can push you to rush, leading to slip-ups and accidents. Keep it steady, and you'll be amazed at what you achieve.