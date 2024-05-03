Skye Wheatley reckons being a mum is harder than I’m A Celebrity.

I'm A Celebrity winner Skye Wheatley is out of the jungle and back into everyday family life.

Skye has resumed work as a content creator on the Gold Coast and mother to Forest Van Waugh and Bear West Waugh with her long term partner, Lachlan Waugh.

After weeks spent deep in the jungles of South Africa — competing in grueling food and physical challenges along with surviving off rice and beans — Skye has come to a realisation: she kinda enjoyed it more than her hectic schedule of being a mum.

"Hi guys, I'll keep it real with you," Skye's Instagram post began.

"Since being back from the jungle, I've never felt so overwhelmed. The days in the jungle were so slow, time almost stood still, we had no responsibilities other than traumatic trials to win ourselves dinner for the day (which when I compare to real-life daily routines and chores, it shockingly seemed so much easier)."

Skye went on to say that she was thankful for the carefree nature of jungle life with "no financial stresses or responsibilities of day-to-day chores like groceries and getting the kids to school on time."

She added that she's struggled to acclimatise back to her old routine, saying she had "been sleeping through my alarms," and dropping off her son Forest late at school.