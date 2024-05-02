How Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding got through their 'big break up'.

Comedian and radio presenter Andy Lee and model Rebecca Harding are finally engaged after nearly 10 years together, but it’s been a long journey for the couple to get here.

Having first met in a cafe in 2014, where Andy wrote his contact details on a napkin for her, the pair had gone from strength to strength.

However, in 2016, the pair broke up for a little while, with Andy telling co-host Hamish Blake on their radio show that they had "broken up a little while ago", citing the toll of dating in the public eye as the reason why.

Of course, when two people are destined to be together it’s natural that they’d gravitate back together, eventually.

