HOROSCOPES: A breakthrough is just around the corner, Taurus.

This week's full moon brings a flash of clarity that helps you understand why things unfolded as they did. This insight could be your "aha" moment, guiding you to release resentment — not by forgiving the unforgivable, but by allowing yourself to let go of the past. With this new perspective, you'll feel lighter, ready to move forward without old burdens weighing you down. It's about finding peace within yourself.

POWER DAY Sunday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

