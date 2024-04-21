HOROSCOPES: A breakthrough is just around the corner, Taurus.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 21. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
With Mercury going direct in your sign this Thursday, frustrations ease up, offering a chance to move forward cautiously. It's like finally finding your way out of a maze — the path ahead may still be uncertain, but at least the fog is lifting. If setbacks have been weighing you down, take heart — what's meant to be will find its way back into your stars.