What we know about the life of the Bondi Junction attacker.

NSW Police are trying to piece together the motivation that saw a 40-year-old man attack nearly 20 people at a Sydney shopping centre on a Saturday afternoon.

Joel Cauchi from Queensland fatally stabbed six people and seriously wounded 12 others in a killing spree at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13.

A man whose face we have chosen to blur to allow us to focus on the victims' legacy.

A man who had never been arrested or charged with a criminal offence. A man who mostly kept to himself, often sleeping in his car. A man who showed no signs of ideological motivations for the attack. But a man who appeared to be targeting women.

Joel Cauchi moved from Queensland to Sydney in March 2024, renting a small storage unit in the inner city, where it is being reported he had been living.

His now-deleted Facebook profile stated he grew up in Toowoomba and studied at Harristown State High School and the University of Southern Queensland.

It said he previously worked as an online English teacher, but Queensland Police said he was unemployed at the time of the attack.

Cauchi had previously set up an online escort profile, where he described himself as an "athletic [and] good-looking 39-year-old guy" but did not feature explicit photographs of himself.

Just six days before the attack, he notified a local Sydney Facebook group of his plans to go surfing at Bondi and asked whether anyone wanted to join him.