Ben was wrongly identified as the Bondi Junction attacker. He's hired lawyers to sue.

A 20-year-old university student who was wrongly identified by the Seven Network as the Bondi Junction Westfield attacker has hired a high-profile legal team to threaten defamation action.

Benjamin Cohen was incorrectly identified by Seven as part of the fast-moving story. The attacker, who has since been confirmed as Joel Cauchi, killed six people at the Sydney shopping centre on Saturday.

Cohen's name began spreading online via X [formerly Twitter] and other social networks, and in an early morning live-cross TV news report on Sunrise, he was named as the "40-year-old lone wolf attacker".

The Sydney University student then received a significant amount of hate online. His name began trending, with more than 50,000 posts naming him as the unconfirmed killer. Many posts drew attention to his Jewish identity.

Cohen's father Mark Cohen went online to defend his son.