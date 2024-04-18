Another Bondi hero has been granted residency.

The Bondi Junction Westfield security guard, who is currently recovering in hospital after being wounded in Saturday's attack, has received a heartwarming update from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Muhammad Taha, from Pakistan, has been offered a permanent residency in Australia after he risked his own life to protect others during Joel Cauchi's stabbing rampage.

Watch: Tributes Grow For Bondi Junction Stabbing Victims. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The heroic act led to him being stabbed in the stomach, while also losing his friend and colleague, Faraz Tahir.

The news comes after Albanese promised a permanent visa to French national Damien Guerot, who earned the nickname "bollard man" after a video showed him confronting the attacker with a bollard on an escalator.

Albanese later affirmed that Muhammad would also be receiving similar arrangements.

"We expect to finalise and approve his visa tomorrow," he told A Current Affair.

"We’re just going through our processes but we see no reason why this shouldn’t be approved, and I’m very confident it will be approved tomorrow."

The Prime Minister recognised Muhammad's selfless act and said people like him are welcome to stay in Australia.