Whilst Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky lead lives of fame and fortune, they ultimately have one priority: family.

On the one hand, they've enjoyed highly successful careers that have respectively found them in the prying eyes of the public. But together, they live in New South Wales' Byron Bay, far away from the Hollywood lights, with their family of five after 10 years of marriage.

Fans often herald them as the 'perfect' couple, but as they often say in interviews, their relationship is far from.

Here's everything we know about Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's marriage.

How they met.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in September, 2010. Image: Getty.

Hemsworth, 37, and Pataky, 44, met through talent agent William Ward in early 2010.

"There was no light-bulb moment," Hemsworth said in a 2015 interview with ﻿Elle about meeting Pataky﻿. "From the first time we met, we just made sense. She's fun. She's outgoing, and she has a sense of humour and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with."

Elsa Pataky told Stellar magazine in 2018 that they met at a good time in their respective lives.

"When I met Chris, he was just starting out. I had started young and I had worked a lot. I was happy to take a break and just be a mum," she reflected. "We met in a great place for both of us. I was totally confident within myself."