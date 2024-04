Still grappling with the senseless murders of six people at Bondi Junction Westfield on the weekend, Sydney is making international headlines again.

There's been another very public, very violent stabbing. This time, at a church in the city's south-west.

A 15-year-old is in custody and four people are injured, with police investigating the attack as terrorism. Hundreds rioted on the streets outside the church afterwards, leaving homes damaged and police officers injured.

Sydney woke up today to another violent act. Image: Sky News.