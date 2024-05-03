When Becky received an unsolicited d*ck pic, she flipped the script on him.

Have you ever received an unsolicited sexual message or image and thought to yourself, I wish I could make them feel how I do, right now?

Well, British author Becky Holmes, who works tirelessly to expose online romance scams, did just that.

Upon receiving an unsolicited d*ck pic 'for her birthday' from a follower, Becky turned the tables on the man she jokingly calls 'Long-term sex pest Greg', making him believe he was in imminent danger of dying.

So, how did this clap back unfold?

Becky received an extremely rattling picture of Greg, who had taken it upon himself to write ‘Happy Birthday’ in bubble writing on a piece of paper and stick his penis through it.

Image: Instagram/@deathtospinach