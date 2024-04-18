What we know about the alleged incident between Bianca Censori, Kanye West and an unnamed man.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Representatives for Kanye West have alleged that a man physically and sexually assaulted his wife Bianca Censori.

According to TMZ, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning when an unidentified man allegedly touched Censori inappropriately at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

"'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted," the rapper's representatives said in a statement.

"The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.

"She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Watch: Kanye West speaks about his mental health with David Letterman. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

West is reportedly now being investigated for battery, after the rapper was alleged to have struck the unnamed man who grabbed Censori.

Los Angeles police informed The Independent that around 12.30am on Wednesday, April 17, officers were called to the hotel "for a battery investigation." While a battery report was filed, the police could not confirm suspect information.

According to FOX11 Los Angeles, officials have not made any formal charges for the alleged altercation.

West reportedly married Censori, an Australian architectural designer who works at his company Yeezy, in December 2022, following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Getty.