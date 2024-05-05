Aussie brothers Jake and Callum Robinson were on the trip of a lifetime when they went missing.

Now a man has been charged and taken to a prison in Ensenada, while police are questioning two others, according to reports.

The brothers were in the Mexican state of Baja California, south of the US border, to take part in a surf and camping trip with their American friend, Jack Carter Rhoad.

Thirty-three-year-old Callum is a successful lacrosse player based in the US, while his younger brother, Jake, 30, is a doctor working in Perth. The younger man had flown to America to spend some time with his big brother, doing what they both love most — surfing.

On Instagram, Callum shared photographs of their trip.

They went to Rosarito Beach, enjoyed beers on a rooftop and watched the waves while sipping coffee.

But on April 27, the pictures stopped — and when the men were due to return to their accommodation in Rosarito, they didn't return. They haven't been seen since.

Mexican authorities found the men's burnt-out car at a nearby ranch. Tents, believed to be the ones the group were using, were also found. On Friday morning, authorities found four bodies down a well on a cliff near the ocean, about two kilometres from the campsite.