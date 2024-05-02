MAFS star Holly Greenstein froze 2 embryos with her partner. Then he changed his mind.

Holly Greenstein found fame on the 2022 season of Married At First Sight, where she grew an Instagram following for standing up to her controversial groom, Andrew Davis, and for speaking about her desire to become a mother.

After the season aired, Holly revealed she had found love with new partner Fred. But she's now delivered another update to her Instagram followers: they have recently split.

In a tearful four-part video, Holly opened up about her attempts to become a mum in the years since MAFS, revealing she'd undergone several rounds of IVF before she and Fred ended things.

