Every single Easter egg in Taylor Swift's new album.

Gather round, friends. Take a seat while you're at it, because Taylor Swift's 11th studio album is on the horizon and we cannot stress enough how ready we are.

The singer first announced her brand new album while onstage at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she accepted the 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for her 2022 release, Midnights.

Watch Taylor Swift announce her 11th studio album here. 


Video via Mamamia.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she said during her acceptance speech. "I don't know if I've ever told you that.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift continued. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years."

"My brand new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department [TTPD]. I'm gonna go post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you."

On April 17, Spotify hosted a pop-up exhibition in Los Angeles, where fans got to walk through a library-themed room that had countless clues about the new album and already, Swifties have uncovered a whole lot of Easter eggs.

Swift also announced that, along with her album, she will be releasing a music video, and dropped a teaser just two days out.

Here are the biggest Easter eggs, from the Spotify exhibit to the album teaser, and everything else you need to know about Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift's new music video.

In the teaser trailer, we got confirmation that the new clip will be dropping at 8pm ET on release day (that means those on Australia's east coast will get to watch it for themselves on Saturday at around 10am, while in WA it will be 8am and for South Australians, 9:30am).

Right underneath the time the song will drop are 14 tally marks, which suggests the music video will be for the 14th track on the album, 'The Smallest Man'.

However, some fans also think that the 14 lines could symbolise 14 days, indicating the music video will be for her song with Post Malone, 'Fortnight'. 

Lyrics that are connected to old songs.

In the middle of the Spotify exhibit, there's a big open book with lyrics from Swift's newest album — and depending on what time attendees were at the event, the lyrics might have been different.

The first set of lyrics read, "Even statues crumble if they're made to wait."

This was then swapped out for a different line: "One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen."

Spotify's Taylor Swift pop-up for her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Image: Getty.

Fans have guessed that the new lyrics are connected to Swift's older songs, including 'Reputation' where she sang about her castle crumbling overnight.

Swifties also think the new lyrics have something to do with her other singles 'Daylight' and 'Tolerate It', as she mentions daggers in those songs, too.

A jar with puzzle pieces.

Among the items on one shelf in the exhibit is a glass jar filled with puzzle pieces featuring lines and letters.

Some fans have theorised that the puzzle is actually a specific Bgraamiens puzzle called "The Lines" — it's infamous for being super tough to solve. Maybe, just maybe, the singer is telling us her new album is all about a broken relationship that proved just too hard to repair.

A Story Of Us book.

Another nod to her upcoming album are the books on the shelves within the exhibit, which have titles of her new songs such as 'The Manuscript' and 'The Albatross'.

What stood out to Swifties, though, was a simple notebook that had 'US' written in permanent marker. It's likely a reference to her song 'The Story Of Us', from the album Speak Now.

For those not in the know, 'The Story Of Us' is a timeline of a relationship from beginning to end... Does this mean we're about to get a part two?!

Dried flowers from old songs.

There's also a vase filled with dried flowers in one part of the installation, in what fans are noting is another nod Swift's older albums. They were confirmed to be lavender and Cornelia rose flowers — a reference to the singer's love-themed songs, 'Lavender Haze' and 'Cornelia Street'.

These tunes have long been thought to have been written about Alwyn, leaving us thinking that maybe dried flowers represent the drying up of the relationship.

A globe with a pin in Florida.

There's a globe in the Swift Spotify library that has a pin directly in Orlando, Florida — which just so happens to be where Alwyn allegedly cheated on Swift. Gulp. Revenge track incoming? 

A bird cage representing freedom.

In the exhibit, there is a gold cage with birds sitting on one shelf above.

What stands out about it is that the birds are no longer in the cage and they are free. And it's not the first time Swift has used birdcage imagery to send a message. Case in point: the 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video, in which she swings from one.

There are fountain pens everywhere and fans are terrified. 

There are a few fountain pens strewn around the exhibit and this gives us a bit of insight as to the kind of songs we're about to get from the new drop. 

Swift has explained in the past that any lyrics written with her fountain pens are different to songs written with her gel pens or quill pens. "Fountain Pen Songs", as she calls them, are filled with modern lyrics, references most will understand and imagery that is easy to imagine.

"Most of my lyrics are 'Fountain Pen' lyrics," she previously told Apple in a statement, per Vulture. "They're modern personal stories, written like poetry, about those moments you remember all too well, where you can see, hear and feel everything in screaming detail."

Fans noticed there was not a single gel pen in the exhibit, meaning we're going to get a lot of heart in this album... as in heartbreaking.

For those curious, 'Gel Pen Songs' are "songs [that] have lyrics that make you want to dance, sing and toss glitter around the room", according to the singer. "They remind you not to take yourself too seriously, which is something we all need to hear these days."

And "Quill Pen Songs" are kind of in between. 

The singer said they're the ones that make you feel "all old-fashioned like you're a 19th-century poet crafting your next sonnet by candlelight".

A nod to Greek mythology.

On one shelf in the exhibit sits a statue of Diana of Ephesus. She is the goddess of childbirth and fertility, as well as the goddess of the moon, and her remaking of her is widely known because, in the sixth century, the original statue crumbled after years of neglect. Is Swift saying she... did the same?

There are 72 drawers. 

In the exhibit, there are 72 drawers. If you think of each drawer as a month, then 72 of them would round up to six years — which is how long Alwyn and Swift dated.

One fan said the drawers almost looked like a morgue where dead bodies are kept so the singer can do "an examination of everything that died within the relationship". Interesting take. And yes, absolutely, it makes perfect sense.

someone said this is giving morgue and pointed out it could be 'I hereby conduct this post-mortem autopsy', that's because she's doing an examination of everything that died within the relationship! last song released was you're losing me (I can't find a pulse) OMG #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/1pWFaK9OT6

— sara𓆚 eras ‘24 (@mirrorswifft) April 16, 2024

TTPD is dropping on a very significant date.

For those in the know, the drop date (April 19) is significant as it too appears to be connected to the singer's ex, Alwyn. How so? We're glad you asked! 

April 19, 2023 is the date Swift went to dinner with her close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Promptly after the dinner date, both of the actors unfollowed Alwyn... officially marking April 19, 2023 as an important day in Swift history.

It's also worth mentioning that April 19 is considered the date that the American Revolution began. Swift's 2020 documentary film is also called Miss Americana and it follows the singer's life and career over several years... so clearly there is a theme here.

The date is also 'Poetry and the Creative Mind Day' in the United States.

TTPD is *probably* a reference to Joe Alwyn's infamous group chat. 

As soon as Swift announced the title of her album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Swifties were quick to point out that it was likely a reference to Alwyn's WhatsApp group with Normal People actor Paul Mescal and Flea Bag's Andrew Scott.

The group is called — get ready for this — "The Tortured Man Club", Alwyn and Mescal confessed in a Variety interview back in December 2022.

Of course, Swift's album title choice could be completely unrelated but as any true fan knows, nothing this lady does is coincidental. 

Why everyone thinks TTPD is a breakup album.

The day after she announced the new album, Swift shared the track list on social media. Right next to a photo of the singer, there are 17 song titles and a line that reads, "I love you, it's ruining my life."

And we don't know about you guys, but to us? That sounds like the beginning of a very devastating breakup album.

Here are those confirmed songs:

Side A

'Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)'
'The Tortured Poets Department'
'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys'
'Down Bad'

Side B

'So Long, London'
'But Daddy I Love Him'
'Fresh Out the Slammer'
'Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)'

Side C

'Guilty as Sin?'
'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'
'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)'
'loml'

Side D

'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart'
'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'
'The Alchemy'
'Clara Bow'
'Bonus Track: The Manuscript'

Swift has also since unveiled three other alternate covers for TTPD, each with another "exclusive" bonus track including, 'The Bolter', 'The Albatross' and 'The Black Dog'.

These songs will only be available on their respective vinyl releases, which is a strategy to boost sales, Business Insider said.

And of course, Swifties have already decided what some of the track names mean.

The theory about Taylor Swift's 'So Long, London'.

'So Long, London' is an obvious nod to Alwyn, say fans, who presumably inspired 'London Boy' on the Lover album, as the actor was born and raised in North London. Swift also promptly moved to the city after they began dating.

The theories about Taylor Swift's 'The Bolter'.

For 'The Bolter', fans believe it is either another one about her famous ex, or folklore (no, not the album... literal folklore) as in traditional stories, "The Bolter" symbolises a hare running.

"In folklore, farmers would burn the stubble of their crops in the fields to regenerate the earth into spring, and hares would often be seen to run into the flames, yet not be burned and be reborn," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote

"Hares are a symbol of rebirth. This album is Taylor running headfirst into the flames that burnt down her relationship, tackling them head-on and walking away reborn."

ORRR it could be a song referring to Alwyn famously running away from the paparazzi with his ex-girlfriend hot on his heels.

The theory about Taylor Swift's 'The Albatross'.

Sydney fans were among the first in the world to find out about the singer's bonus track 'The Albatross'.

Quickly, they surmised the song must be about Alwyn because, according to X users, an albatross is a bird "that can fly for [six] or more years without touching land". Considering the former couple dated for exactly six years, this all feels a little... suspicious, don't you think?

However, some people think the song is referring to a metaphor — if a person is called an "albatross", it means they are a "psychological burden that feels like a curse".

Which could... also be a jab at Alwyn. So there's that.

The theory about Taylor Swift's 'But Daddy I Love Him' and Harry Styles.

Swift and Styles dated from November 2012 to January 2013, so it's not all that farfetched to think Swift might want to write a song about him. And fans think this particular tune is about Styles because he wore a shirt with "but Daddy, I love him" emblazoned across it in back in 2020.

(ICYMI, the phrase, "but Daddy, I love him" is a famous line from Disney's The Little Mermaid.)

Look, we can never be too sure about anything when it comes to Swift, as the girl loves to drop clues about who and what she is singing about.

But considering we're mere hours from having the album in our eardrums, we shouldn't be guessing for much longer!

Feature Image: Getty/ X@TheSwiftSociety/ Instagram @taylorswift.

