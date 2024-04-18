Every single Easter egg in Taylor Swift's new album.

Gather round, friends. Take a seat while you're at it, because Taylor Swift's 11th studio album is on the horizon and we cannot stress enough how ready we are.

The singer first announced her brand new album while onstage at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she accepted the 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for her 2022 release, Midnights.

Video via Mamamia.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number," she said during her acceptance speech. "I don't know if I've ever told you that.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift continued. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years."

"My brand new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department [TTPD]. I'm gonna go post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you."