Miranda’s new love interest and Aidan’s departure: Everything we know about And Just Like That season 3.

Since it hit our screens in 2021, And Just Like That has had us hooked on the grown-up lives of our favourite Sex And The City characters.

The storyline, which follows the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York (and controversially not Samantha Jones), has delivered some major ‘oh-my-god’ moments over the seasons.

From *spoiler alert* killing off Mr Big to bringing back the other great love of Carrie’s life, Aidan Shaw, there’s been a fair share of jaw-dropping moments in the sophomore season of AJLT.

Before the final episode of season two dropped, showrunners confirmed the series would be coming back for a third instalment.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” said the show's creator, Michael Patrick King. “And Just Like That… Here comes season three.”

And it seems audiences cannot get enough of these new storylines.

HBO Max’s Head of Originals, Sarah Aubrey, said, “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the number one Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.”

Here’s everything you need to know about season three.

What happened in And Just Like That season 2?

Image: And Just Like That/HBO