Why the viral 'black cat vs golden retriever' relationship theory works.

If you haven’t heard of the latest dating theory to go viral on TikTok, you might be wondering what black cats and golden retrievers have to do with dating. Put simply, the black cat and golden retriever theory tells us that the most successful relationships have one very specific dynamic in common: the woman gives black cat energy and the male gives golden retriever energy. And no, I’m not referring to my own relationship with my perpetually manipulative pug, Henry. Let me explain.
Black cat energy is unbothered, borderline selfish, and prioritises themselves above all else — if you’re still confused, just picture literally any cat ever. Golden retriever energy couldn't be more different — unlike black cats, they’re happy-go-lucky, always excited to see you, and perhaps a little bit naïve.
If you’re a straight woman looking to date straight men, let me give it to you... well, straight: this is the dynamic that you want. Visual learners, let’s look at some celebrity couples who embody this dynamic.
There’s Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, and of course, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. All of these celebrity pairings demonstrated the female black cat and male golden retriever dynamic.
@annakrstna Like & share for more!🐈⬛❤️💋 #blackcat #blackcatenergy #feminine #feminineenery #love #marriage #couple #marriageadvice #datingtips #dating #feminineenergy #femmefatale #popculture #celebrities #hollywood #relationship ♬ original sound - Anna Kristina 🤍
The problem with a male black cat and female golden retriever dynamic is that the men — much like their golden retriever counterparts — enjoy having something to chase. When you take that off of the table, they will inevitably get bored and lose interest.