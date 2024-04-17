Why the viral 'black cat vs golden retriever' relationship theory works.

Unfortunately, this usually pushes the golden retriever in the relationship to overcompensate in an effort to regain closeness and save the relationship. What ends up happening? They become pushovers and quite often lose themselves in the relationship, whereas a black cat never loses themselves, and that’s the most attractive quality that anyone can bring into a relationship.

Personally, I’ve been on both sides of the spectrum and can confirm that the best dynamics that I’ve observed in my own relationships have been when I’ve been settled in my role as the black cat.

In a previous relationship, golden retriever energy came naturally to me as the person I was dating at the time was… in a bit of a rut, let’s say. He was heavily in debt, struggling with family dynamics and was generally angry at the world. He was so unhappy in his own life that I took it upon myself to be that happiness for him.

For me, this looked like putting on a happy and positive persona whenever I was in his presence. I would bottle up my own emotions and try my best to pull him out of his bad moods. I was always suggesting dates and things that we could do together — because if I didn’t, no one would. And what did I get? A boyfriend who offered to help me move apartments but instead fell asleep on my couch while I struggled with heavy boxes. Ironically, this man actually owned a golden retriever.

Ultimately, the experience left me feeling empty. I would overlook treatment that I normally wouldn’t tolerate because I wanted to be a positive influence in his life, but what eventuated was something entirely different: I had become a doormat. I decided that one golden retriever was probably enough responsibility for him, so I ended it.