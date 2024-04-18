Emma Roberts gave a tour of her home, and one room is deeply cursed.

Emma Roberts has (kinda) reinstated herself as a cool girl in the last few years; namely for her starring role on American Horror Story: Delicate, alongside Kim Kardashian.

And now, she's been knocked down a few pegs in my book because not even Christ himself could have prepared me for Roberts' house of horrors cosy Californian mansion which was recently featured in Architectural Digest's 'Open Door' series.

Emma Roberts is next-level kooky. The kind of kooky where if she were to have human eyeballs in her basement, I wouldn't be surprised. The kind of kooky that explains a disturbing attachment to an ant farm residing in her wardrobe.

That's not to say I don't dig it. In fact, I love it. I'm even willing to say that I would possibly consent to sleeping in her haunted house — under very specific stipulations, of course (the main one being that I make it out alive).

For all of you who have not had the privilege and the honour of watching Roberts' Architectural Digest house tour as of yet, you probably don't really understand what I'm yapping on about.