Sarah Williams tells us what she thinks about the government's plan to combat domestic violence.

Over the weekend, Sarah Williams became a key part of the domestic violence conversation, after the organisation she started, What Were You Wearing, organised and ran a series of rallies across Australia.

The No More rallies, attended by thousands of Australians, were a chance for domestic violence victim-survivors and their allies to demand action, and practical steps towards putting a stop to the seemingly endless assaults and murders of women by men. Often men they know and trust.

Watch the PM speak at the No More rally. Article continues after the video.



Video via Instagram/@whatwereyouwearing_

23-year-old Williams is a survivor of domestic abuse herself, having experienced extreme violence, rape and consequentially, homelessness. She’s also indigenous, queer and disabled, with lived experience of the barriers faced by marginalised victim-survivors.

Williams was left in tears after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke at the rally, claiming he was initially denied an invitation — a claim Williams said was a "full out lie".

Mamamia spoke to Williams following the Federal Government’s cabinet meeting, which she says was "disappointing".