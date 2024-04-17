The MAFS fellas are fighting.

In previous years, the weeks following MAFS wrap-ups have typically been dominated by some girl-on-girl crime, as brides start (or... continue) fighting with each other.

From the historic beef between Jessika Power and Cyrell Paule, to the more recent feud between Domenica Calarco and Olivia Frazer, MAFS brides have historically extended their fame through internet beefs.

But not this year. This year (rather refreshingly), the fellas are fighting.

Jono McCullough and Ben Walters have a lot in common. They both starred in the 2024 season of MAFS and they both dated Ellie Dix — albeit, one much more successfully than the other.

Ben was matched with Ellie on the show, but their relationship ended very quickly. Jono then slid into Ellie's DMs (while still married to Lauren Dunn, oops) and the rest is history, with the couple recently confirming they're in love and now living together.

A week back, Jono and Ellie did a cover story for New Idea, which became the subject of Ben's rather immature TikTok. In the clip, Ben filmed himself reading their issue of New Idea on the toilet before pretending to use the pages that held the couple's story as toilet paper.

Here it is... yikes.

This was while MAFS was still airing — and Jono has since returned serve.