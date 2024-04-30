A 19-year-old was found dead in Sydney's east on Tuesday. A 32-year-old man has been arrested.

A man has been arrested at a North Bondi unit in Sydney's eastern suburbs this week, after the body of a woman, believed to be aged 19, was found in the apartment.

The woman was found at the unit on Hardy Street, North Bondi, on Tuesday morning, at about 9:20am. She is yet to be formally identified.

The 32-year-old man had an outstanding warrant and was arrested at the unit, NSW Police said in a statement.

"A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced."

The woman's cause of death is yet to be identified.

Police sources not authorised to speak publicly said the man knew the woman, per Sydney Morning Herald.

He has not yet been charged.

More to come.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.

