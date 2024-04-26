We found illicit passion 20 years ago, and we've now reconnected. How can we accept the pain we caused our families?

Twenty years ago, I was a fresh-faced, expat returning to full-time work after my youngest child turned three. Life was exciting, living in Asia with my new husband and the wonderful social life that came with it. My husband loved a good party, and while I often joined him for dinner parties with friends, I could never sustain the all-night drinking sessions that often lasted until well into the next day.

Although I had worked part-time throughout both my pregnancies, I was excited about the prospect of rebooting my career again after my mothering hiatus. And that's when I met Mike. Mike was in the early stages of his career like me, and, also like me, he was the parent of two young children that he had cared for while his wife followed her executive dream. We came from other sides of the globe, and while our backgrounds couldn’t have been more diverse, something drew us together and we quickly became firm friends.

It wasn't until we had started the round of annual leaving parties, including his own, that I realised just how much I would miss him. One sentence at the bar, "I'm attracted to you" led to a two-week stint of pushing the fidelity boundaries as far as we could.

After he left Beijing, the guilt set in. Things with my husband had been rocky for years. His constant abandonment of me and the children had taken its toll on our marriage, and this, coupled with my own self-deprecation, led us to return to Australia.

Watch: MM Confessions: My partner doesn't know. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Mike emailed me, telling me he missed me, but I ignored his requests for contact, and eventually, after a rather brutal email telling him to stop communicating, he did.