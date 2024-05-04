Queensland MP Brittany Lauga has alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted on a night out.

Queensland MP Brittany Lauga has alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted last weekend.
Police are investigating the incident, after the Queensland Assistant Minister for Health reported it to Yeppoon Police in the early hours of April 28, she says.
In an Instagram post, Lauga said she had ingested a substance without her consent, which significantly impacted her.
"I went to the Yeppoon Police Station and Yeppoon Hospital, after being drugged and sexually assaulted," she said via the post. "Tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in my body which I did not take. This substance impacted me significantly."
Lauga said other women had contacted her, claiming they'd also been drugged in the small town on Queensland's Capricorn Coast, northeast of Rockhampton.
