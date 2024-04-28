Over the weekend 100,000 people marched for women’s safety. The Prime Minister made it about himself.

According to their tally, we've lost 32 women to men's violence since the start of 2024. It's only April.

But instead of focusing on the rallies themselves, the crowds supporting change and the demands of the group, you'll notice a lot of the headlines today focusing on something else; Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

That's because our leader accused rally organisers of 'lying' on Sunday. Of not letting him address the crowd.

"We did ask to speak, myself and (Finance minister) Katy (Gallagher) and we were told that’s not possible," he told a 5000 strong crowd in Canberra.

"And that’s fine, we respect the organisers’ right to do that."

In a video of Albanese saying this, you can see organiser Sarah William's eyes widen at the statement. She says (off mic) while standing next to the PM, "that's a full out lie" and then turns away and bursts into tears.

A number of people rush to comfort her as Albanese continues talking, unaffected.

Watch it here: