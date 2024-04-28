Over the weekend 100,000 people marched for women’s safety. The Prime Minister made it about himself.

Fed up with the endless, relentless murder of women in our country, 100,000 people marched for change over the weekend.
In a spectacular show of force men, women and children painted signs and put aside their plans to gather in 17 cities and towns across Australia under the title: 'No More: National Rally Against Violence'.
The demands of the rally organisers What Were You Wearing, included the government declaring a national emergency and taking immediate action, proper funding for all domestic, family and sexual violence services, alternate reporting options and sexual, domestic and family violence specialists in courts. They're also pushing for changes to the way media report on issues of violence against women.