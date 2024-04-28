'I can pinpoint the moment I should've called it.' 17 women on getting back together with an ex.

"Did you hear [name] and [name] are back together?!"

This is the one phrase that sends my friends into full detective mode.

It's not often that people get back together with their ex, but when they do, they know that everyone has one question... "Why?"

Of course, you can't actually ask that and even if you do, you know that you will never get the proper answer. As someone who's gotten back together with an ex, there's a certain type of embarrassment re-introducing them to the people in your life after you told those same people to block him on Instagram.

After going through that situation, I realised that the bigger question is not why people get back together but what happens after they do?

Are they like me, and realise it was never meant to be, resulting in mourning the relationship all over again?

Or are there success stories where people realise they needed to be apart so that they could come back together?

Since I'm a bit of a perve, I decided to ask women how long they were separated from an ex before they decided to get back together and what happened when they did.

Here's what 17 of them said...

Taylor: Two weeks apart.

"Basically, our time apart made him realise he missed me and wanted to be with me, but I was starting to get over it by the time he told me he wanted me back. Buuuut I'd been bloody miserable for the two weeks we were broken up and all I'd wanted in that time was for him to take me back... So I jumped at the chance when he put it on the table, because I thought it's what I wanted. But it just wasn't the same.