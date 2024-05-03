Jason Derulo went viral for falling down the stairs of the Met Gala. He wasn't even there.

The wildest part about internet virality is that it’s like lightning in a bottle. You can’t orchestrate it and there’s often no logic behind why something goes gangbusters online.

Point and case: when Jason Derulo fell down the stairs at the 2015 Met Gala.

The iconic photo of the singer tumbling ass over backwards at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art was shared fast and wide, taking off like wildfire on social media.

As far as the history of memes goes it will forever hold a place as being one that captured us all.

Except — and here’s the kicker — it never happened at all.

Watch: The wildest Met Gala looks of all time.



Video via Mamamia.

In 2015, the glitterati gathered in New York for the annual Met Gala. The theme was 'China: Through The Looking Glass' so all the stars showed up in elegant couture resplendent in imperial yellows and dynasty gold accents — it was the year Rihanna drew gasps from the crowd when she arrived in a giant fur-lined jacket with a train so long and heavy multiple people had to carry it.

As people watched on from home, feeds filling up with pictures of celebs dressed in their designer garbs, another moment started to draw traction.