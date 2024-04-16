The good news story we needed this week.

In news that will help lift your spirits, Insta-famous bird Molly the magpie has been reunited with his best friend Peggy the staffy.

"Molly is home," owners Juliette and Reece shared on their Facebook page on Monday.

"We are overwhelmed with emotion right now."

Watch: To Dogs. Our Best Friends. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

In 2020, Queensland couple Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen were out walking their Staffordshire terrier Peggy when they came across Molly as a chick on the ground.

The couple attempted to reunite the magpie with its parents but had no success and brought him home with them.

That’s when an unlikely friendship began.

Peggy and Molly's bond became so close that Peggy began to produce milk for the magpie which helped keep him alive.

Their documented friendship went viral on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.