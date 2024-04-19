There have been more. A woman found discarded in a bin, shoved in the boot of a car and collapsed by the side of the road.

Twenty-four of them lost this year. We're in month four. We count them. We honour them. Their loved ones try to make sense of the unthinkable. It's so regular, so unremarkable now, that headlines are barely written.

But it's not about you, women.

People get killed all the time. There are murderers among us. Human nature is dark.

But on Monday night, in Western Sydney, a teenage boy attacked a Bishop in a church. A riot followed. There was chaos, people were injured, no lives were lost. That was about Terrorism. We know it was because the Prime Minister immediately said so, called a meeting of men of influence to diffuse the situation, to close it down.

That's his job, of course. To take serious things seriously. To keep us as safe as possible.

But why does that terrible incident have a name and an immediate action plan, but women need to shush up about making the apparently never-ending roll-call of loss about them?

We're confused, because if women are not a group under threat in Australia, why does it feel, so deep in our bones, like we are?

This week, a video went viral. It was a spoken-word poem by Mia Findlay. On Wednesday, it was suddenly everywhere. In every inbox, in DMs and on feeds. She had said words women needed to hear.

The video's central theme is how, when two young men died in "coward punch" attacks in Sydney's Kings Cross more than 10 years ago, a city's laws were changed almost instantly.