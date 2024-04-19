This story discusses domestic violence.
It's not about you.
Women. It's not about you.
The man sprinting through a shopping centre dodging men to murder women? Not about you.
Okay, so the Police Commissioner says it was a deliberate attack on you. The killer's father says he had a problem with you.
But don't dare say it was about you.
It was about mental health. Or homelessness. Or bad timing. Anything but you.
The murder of Lesley Stillman, found dead in Western Australia on Sunday.
Bad luck, that.
Her estranged husband dead alongside her, with a note. Tragic.
Tara Marie Morrison, also dead in Western Australia, on Friday. Random.
Hannah Maguire, found in a burnt-out car in Scarsdale, Ballarat, last week. Very sad.
A 66-year-old woman at Fortitude Valley, Queensland, found dead in her unit, three days before. Her son charged. Family matter.