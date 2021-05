A previous version of this article featured a photo of the wrong Deb Williams. We unreservedly apologise for this error, and for any confusion or distress this caused to the involved parties.



“I’m in love with someone else.”

Words that instantly turn lives upside down. Words only other people say and hear. Words that were never ever going to be heard in my family.

Sick, hollow emptiness in the gut. Inner peace shattered, lost, in one short sentence.

“But we’ve been married for 23 years. What about our children? We’ve always told them they never need to worry about our family breaking up. And she’s 20 years younger than you – she was only TWO years old when we got married!”

He felt terrible, but he was so deeply in love that he was beyond any form of appeal.

“I’m so sorry to do this to you and the children. I don’t not love you, but I have to be with her.”

Lying alone in bed, I struggled to work out what had gone wrong. For most of our marriage, we had shared joys and sorrows, goals and growth. Yet, gradually, without realising it, we had spun ourselves into a cocoon of complacency and stopped taking care of our special bond.

I was even further confused by his continuing kindness and gentleness. He did not turn from me in my pain and grief and several times I ended up crying in his arms, receiving comfort from the one who was inflicting the wounds.

When he finally left for good, my light went out. Could I really survive such depths of despair? The cold constant reality of his absence was unbearable.

Without my co-driver, there was no joy in life’s ride. The loss was complete.

My friends were shocked when they saw me.

“Good grief girl, the flesh is falling off you in chunks. You need to force yourself to eat.”

“I just can’t,” I responded. “It’s a guaranteed way of losing weight fast, but not one I’d recommend.”