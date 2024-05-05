HOROSCOPES: It's all eyes on you this week, Taurus.

A quick getaway is in your stars, whether for work or pleasure. If the dream vacation you've been manifesting isn't feasible now, consider a local, budget-friendly alternative. The key is to give yourself a break. If tensions with a neighbour have been brewing, you will likely find common ground soon. It's also a wonderful week to reconnect with a sibling — they might have some exciting news to share with you.

POWER DAY Saturday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.