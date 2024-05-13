In December 2021, Charlise Mutten went on her last holiday.

Warning: This article contains descriptions of violence against children.

It was the Christmas and New Year period of 2021 into 2022, and Charlise Mutten was staying with her mother and her mother's fiance at a lavish property in the NSW Blue Mountains.

The nine-year-old lived in Queensland with her grandparents. She was only visiting Kallista Mutten and Justin Stein for a few weeks over the school holidays.

They were staying at the Wildenstein Private Gardens in Mount Wilson — a fancy wedding venue owned by the Stein family.

Watch: Justin Stein's murder trial has begun.



Video via 7News

Police were told the little girl was last seen on the veranda of the property on Thursday, January 13. Her mother reported her missing on Friday morning.

We now know she died sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

In the days after her disappearance, hundreds of police and emergency services searched for her. Dogs, helicopters, SES volunteers and locals all spent five days combing the dense Blue Mountains bushland.

Stein was interviewed as part of those investigations, and he claimed at the time to have also told his fiance, that her daughter may have been taken by people involved with his criminal past.