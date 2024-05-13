‘We just don’t understand.’ Teresa Palmer opens up on the pregnancy loss of her fifth child.

This article deals with an account of pregnancy loss that could be triggering for some readers.

Australian actor Teresa Palmer has opened up about the pregnancy loss she experienced three months into her fifth pregnancy.

The 38-year-old shared a video on Instagram charting the emotional stages she's been through in recent months, after finding out she was pregnant and then processing the grief of losing her baby.

The Instagram video begins with Teresa revealing her positive pregnancy test to her four children and husband Mark Webber.

Watch Teresa Palmer's video below.