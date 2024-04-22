A Melbourne mum took her baby to Arj Barker's show when he asked her to leave.

A breastfeeding mother has been left "humiliated" after a popular comedian reportedly kicked her out of his comedy show, claiming the act was "interrupting his train of thought".

Comedian Arj Barker allegedly told Trish Faranda and her seven-month-old baby to leave his show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on Sunday night.

Trish, a mother of three, attended the show with her sister and a friend and felt humiliated by Barker's actions, describing it as heckling.

"We were seated in the fourth row and I made sure I sat right towards the end to make sure I was ready to leave quickly if my baby started to cry," Trish told the Herald Sun.

"She was babbling a bit, she was laughing along to the show and just looking around and enjoying where she was. She wasn’t making much noise at all and certainly wasn’t crying. Someone that had to cough would have been much louder.

"No one in the crowd turned around to look at us or took notice of her – just Arj."

According to Trish, Barker made a joke, saying something along the lines of: "You’ve got a baby, I speak fluent baby, it said take me outside."