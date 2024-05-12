HOROSCOPES: Get out of your comfort zone this week, Taurus.

It's a week full of twists and turns. Some events end differently from how they began. Still, as a fluid water sign, you adapt to surprises and unexpected changes better than most. Lean into your incredible intuition, and everything will fall into place — not exactly as you envisioned, but in workable ways. Keep the faith and let your flexibility guide you through the week's surprises.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.