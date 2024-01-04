Why women are leaving their husbands for other women.

Three years ago, I left my boyfriend to be with another woman.

We'd been trialling an open relationship at the time, and, having dabbled with women in my twenties, I was curious to dip my toe into the water again.

Shortly after setting up my Tinder profile, I matched with Samantha, a 33-year-old fly-in-fly-out miner with no pictures, but an intriguing bio that compelled me to swipe right.

After a couple of hours of exchanging messages, I asked her to send me a selfie.

Though I'd had what hinted at crushes on women before and thought I'd been in love with men, the feelings her photo awoke in me were unlike anything I'd experienced.

So much so that, within days, I ended my relationship with my boyfriend and started dating Samantha.

Our love affair was ultimately short-lived, but it brought to light something I hadn't even realised was lying dormant in me: I'm gay.

Today, I'm living my best lesbian life with my long-term girlfriend with whom I share an apartment, however, had I never met Samantha, it's very likely I'd still be in a hetero relationship. That's not the binary coming out story we're used to hearing, but it's an increasingly common phenomenon.

