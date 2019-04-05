Geri Halliwell's drastic transformation from Ginger to Posher-than-Posh Spice.

You won’t find Geri Halliwell wearing her famous Union Jack dress anymore.

Geri, a.k.a Ginger Spice, has swapped the infamous dress – made out of tea towels from her sister’s kitchen – and platform shoes for turtlenecks and gumboots, which are much more practical for her life on her estate in the English countryside.

So how does the sassy, brazen Spice Girl, who made headlines by pinching Prince Charles on the bum and caused global hysteria when she quit the group four years into their world domination, transform into a cooking, baking, home-loving housewife?

In 2014, Geri started dating Christian Horner, the team principle of the Red Bull Racing F1 team and a former race driver himself.

The couple married in May 2015 and have one child together - a son named Montague. Geri has a daughter, Bluebell, from her previous relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, and Christian has a daughter, Olivia, with his previous partner.

With their marriage, Geri joined her 45-year-old OBE recipient husband's social circles and enjoyed her family-orientated weekends in the country.

Geri has previously spoken about how she's happily swapped her wild ways for a more traditional housewife role, telling the Daily Mail's Event magazine in 2015 she liked to make sure her husband was cooked for and taken care of.