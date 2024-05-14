HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'Generation X, stop fighting being Mid.'

Are my socks making me look old?



What about my hair? Is it parted in the wrong place? Are my jeans the wrong shape? Is my right shoe the wrong one, now?

Am I using the wrong emoji when I text? Should I not be using emojis at all? Should I even be texting? Is it all Voice Notes now? I thought we didn't talk on phones anymore, but now it's okay, as long as there's no-one at the other end?



Okay. Got it. Clearly, I got that wrong.

Everything about midlife is wrong.

If you are a woman, and you have crossed the Rubicon of 40, and are brazenly daring to still exist, it's very likely that you're getting it wrong.

Watch: Mamamia's brand new podcast hosted by Holly Wainwright, for Gen X women who are anything but. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

It's very likely that you don't look "young" enough, no matter how hard you try, with the serums and the needles and the exfoliation and the parting and the trainers.

You're definitely trying too hard, or not hard enough.

You're too loud, or you're too meek. You're too big, or too small. You're giving up, or you're hogging all the opportunities. You're too interfering, or too self-involved. You don't understand… anything.

You're Mid.

Average. Uninteresting. Hard to see. Hard to hear. Faded. Sad. Cute.