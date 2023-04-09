'Our relationship is blossoming': All the Farmer Wants a Wife couples who are still together.

It’s the wholesome type of love Aussies desperately need on their screens after the season of Married At First Sight we’ve just had.

With a new season of Farmer Wants A Wife about to kick off, you can sit back and relax this year knowing that ALL five farmers will find love by the season’s end.

Hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski and Samantha Armytage, it’ll premiere on Channel 7 and 7Plus tomorrow, April 10 so you’ll have something to do while you lay down trying to digest your Easter lunches.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season here. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 7

Watching sweet young isolated farmers fall in love is something this country loves to do, but what’s even better than watching them fall in love? Knowing it lasted.

So here's our list of Farmer Wants A Wife couples who are still together and a bit about what they're up to now.

Chris Newsome and Kim Tierney.

Season one kicked off the show right in 2007 when Farmer Chris Newsome from Tamworth found love with Kim Tierney. The pair became the show’s first couple to get married and their wedding was even filmed for the second season of the show.

"From day one, it was amazing how we connected... I'm quite slow to open up to people and warm to people," Chris told Woman's Day.

"Sometimes I'm a bit standoffish until I get to know someone, but when I met Kim I felt like I'd known her for ages."

Not only has their relationship lasted 16 years, they also share a son and a daughter together; Corbin and Charlotte.

Image: Facebook