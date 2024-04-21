If you had a Tamagotchi, it taught you these 5 life lessons without you realising.

What would your Tamagotchi say to you right now?

I have a pretty good idea of what mine would tell me... "It's been 16 years, there is shit everywhere, I look SO ugly, I keep dying, I've been living off of cake and burgers my whole life and yet my digestion is great... WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?!"

My Tamagotchi era (when I was 11 years old) comes to my mind frequently. I remember walking into school with my lanyard around my neck, my little bedazzled Tamagotchi hitting my chest with every step I took.

My friends would be waiting for me at the gate with their own Tamagotchi in hand, ready to "connect" with mine. This is my one chance to brag so I'm going to take it. My Tamagotchi game was elite.

I think I was the best Tamagotchi-er there was out there. Why you ask? Because I didn't just hold the fort down with one Tamagotchi... I had two.

That's right — because I was such a responsible and perfect child, my parents bought me two Tamagotchis.

Well... that's a bit of an exaggeration, my second Tamagotchi was actually my sister's, but she's six years younger than me and a five-year-old is NOT ready for that type of responsibility... So when she wasn't looking, I took hers. (Sis, if you're reading this... I'm lying for dramatic effect).

I truly believe nothing has topped my Tamagotchi era. It wasn't just a fun little game for me; it was my first taste of adult responsibility.