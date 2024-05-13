Keir Johnston was behind *that* viral dress. He's now admitted to strangling his wife.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.



One of the most viral internet moments of all time has taken a deeply disturbing turn.

In 2015, #TheDress took over the world, with the debate over what colour it was—gold or blue—dividing the population.

On July 14, 2023, The Times reported that Keir Johnston, 38, the Scottish man whose wedding the dress was purchased for, was charged by Glasgow's High Court for the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston.

He was alleged to have conducted a decades-long string of serious domestic and coercive control, including repeated assaults, according to The Guardian. He was facing charges relating to incidents between April 2019 and March 2022.

Now, he has pleaded guilty to attacking his wife.

According to court documents sighted by People, Keir pinned his wife to the ground and sat atop her in an assault on March 6, 2022, placing his hands around her throat, impeding her breathing. The People report continues that he threatened her life while wielding a knife.

Keir was supposed to stand trial, but changed his plea, confessing to assaulting his wife, causing her injury and endangering her life.

According to UK outlets such as The Telegraph and The Times, the court heard that Keir said, "Somebody is going to die", and when his wife Grace called authorities, she said, "My husband is trying to kill me". Given the remoteness of their home in Scotland's Inner Hebrides, the prosecutor for the crown, Chris Macintosh, told the court that Grace had felt "trapped".